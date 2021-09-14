Mid Coast Hospital’s 28th Annual Golf Fore! Health Classic on Sept. 8 raised $62,500 to support Mid Coast Hospital’s Center for Community Health & Wellness.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, adaptations were made to maximize the health and safety of attendees and staff. Despite the modified arrangement, 38 teams, with 147 players, participated in the tournament at the Brunswick Golf Club.

“The incredible generosity and support displayed at our annual golf tournament was our most successful yet,” said Randee Reynolds, vice president for Community Health at Mid Coast–Parkview Health. “Being the second tournament in the midst of a pandemic, we are so appreciative for the hard work of our dedicated staff members and volunteers. To our local business sponsors, community members, and Mid Coast–Parkview Health board members, we thank you.”

Classes offered by the center include health and wellness topics including medical exercise, lifestyle medicine, nutrition, weight loss, mental health, tobacco education and preventing and managing chronic disease. Additional funding allows the Mid Coast Center for Community Health & Wellness to expand its programming, which aims to build a healthier community through providing wellness education, resources and preventative care. The center also offers clinical care, workshops, support groups, literature, and online resources on an array of important issues for all ages, including mental health.

“This support for Community Health & Wellness is even more essential this year as Mid Coast–Parkview Health anticipates the return of programs that had to be put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Reynolds said. “We thank the community and the golf tournament players and sponsors for the support of these efforts, as well as the Golf Committee and numerous volunteers who made the event a success.”

This year’s Golf Tournament Committee included Darlene Chalmers, Chair, Carol Aderman, Cyndy Bush, Margo Knight, Joan Shea and Norma Wells.

This year’s tournament co-sponsors were Bath Savings Institution and Crooker Construction. Corporate sponsors included Bath Iron Works, Johnson & Jordan, Inc., Brunswick Hotel & Tavern, Bernstein Shur, Bowdoin College, Kennebec Pharmacy & Home Care, RE/MAX Riverside, BEK Inc., Flaherty Realty, Guardian Pharmacy of Maine, New England Rehabilitation Hospital of Portland, Norway Savings Bank, SMRT Inc., Proforma Marketing Essentials, Chad Little Outdoor Power Equipment, Goodwin Motor Group, The Times Record and Springer’s Jewelers.

