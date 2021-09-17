Agatha Christie’s first play, “Black Coffee,” featuring Hercule Poirot, will be onstage at Freeport Performing Arts Center starting this weekend. Shows Friday and Saturday, Sept. 17, 18 and Sept. 24, 25 are set for 7:30 p.m., while Sunday shows on Sept. 19 and 26 start at 2 p.m.

The setting in an English manor house is enhanced by the flower garden seen through the French doors. Artist Janet Lawrence created the illusion of a path leading through colorful flowers and trees beyond the library’s doors. Her artistry has been seen at many Freeport Players’ productions, and is often also used by the Freeport High School theater program for backdrops. For example, the “Brigadoon” mountain became the “Xanadu” Olympus. The set is also graced by a vintage gramophone decorated with peonies.

In the plot, Sir Claud Amory has invented a dangerous weapon, and the formula is missing. Then a murder occurs. The family members, guests and staff gathered at the manor house all have motive and opportunity for theft and murder. Who did it? The incomparable Belgian detective, Hercule Poirot, and his friend, Captain Hastings, arrive, and Poirot’s “little grey cells” are put to the test. While gallantly giving credit to Inspector Japp of Scotland Yard, Poirot cleverly solves the mystery.

Masks are required for all audience members, regardless of vaccination status. All cast and crew are vaccinated, and it is recommended for attendees. Our 500-seat theater allows for social distancing. Please help us maintain contact-free delivery by purchasing tickets online.

Tickets are $20 for an adult, and $10 for a student 18 or under. Concessions will be sold outdoors at intermission. Freeport Performing Arts Center is at 30 Holbrook St.

For more information or tickets, visit fcponline.org.

