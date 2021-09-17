Agatha Christie’s first play, “Black Coffee,” featuring Hercule Poirot, will be onstage at Freeport Performing Arts Center starting this weekend. Shows Friday and Saturday, Sept. 17, 18 and Sept. 24, 25 are set for 7:30 p.m., while Sunday shows on Sept. 19 and 26 start at 2 p.m.
The setting in an English manor house is enhanced by the flower garden seen through the French doors. Artist Janet Lawrence created the illusion of a path leading through colorful flowers and trees beyond the library’s doors. Her artistry has been seen at many Freeport Players’ productions, and is often also used by the Freeport High School theater program for backdrops. For example, the “Brigadoon” mountain became the “Xanadu” Olympus. The set is also graced by a vintage gramophone decorated with peonies.
For more information or tickets, visit fcponline.org.
