Having a new kitchen appliance is exciting, but researching, choosing and paying for one can feel overwhelming, especially if you have not updated in a generation. However, the personal experience of shopping local can alleviate some stress.

Family-owned LP Appliance in Westbrook has been in the community for over 40 years. They appreciate the significance of these big purchases, and they have the time, energy and experience to guide you toward your best choice, providing excellent customer service long after a sale is made.

Whatever you’re in the market for, remember that high demand amidst supply chain disruptions continue to extend delivery estimates. If your vision for the holidays includes pulling a roast out of your brand-new convection oven, now is the time to get shopping.

SMART RANGES AND OVENS. A smart oven will change even a modest home cook’s life. Pre-heat, adjust the temperature or extend the cooking time from your smartphone, from anywhere. A smart choice for a GE smart oven or range would be a model with convection heating to cook quickly and evenly. As the kings of color, KitchenAid offers its Smart Commercial-Style Range in nine tones, allowing you to coordinate from the countertop down. The Smart Oven + includes grill, steamer and baking stone attachments that fit interchangeably into a base and heating element that connect inside the oven.

SMALL SPACE APPLIANCES. Whether you’re updating the galley kitchen of a vintage home or making the most of a one-bedroom condo, these kitchen appliances cut corners only in terms of their size. Whirlpool’s Small Space Appliance line maxes out at 24” wide, from refrigerators to ventilation hoods. The low-profile, combination microwave and vent hood is a short but wide 1.1 cubic feet, so it can still heat big plates and bowls. JennAir’s smart column refrigerators and freezers have too many practical features to list and they are gorgeous. Ranging from 18” to 30” wide, shelves are made of black glass, illuminated by 650 LEDs.

STRONG, QUIET DISHWASHERS. New dishwashers are stealth power houses. JennAir’s dishwasher models clock in at 38 dBA, the sound of a whispered conversation. The ever-reliable Maytag has an industry-exclusive dual power filtration system that captures food particles and disintegrates them on their way out.

COUNTERTOP APPLIANCES. Countertop appliances have built strength over the last generation of development and now feature convection and pressure-cooking techniques.

The combination Air Fryer Toaster Oven by GE has eight cooking modes: air fry, bake, broil, convection, keep warm, proof, roast and toast. At 14” high and just under 18” deep, it is large enough to roast an eight-pound chicken or toast six bagel halves.

Toast lovers rejoice! KitchenAid’s Pro Line® Series 2-Slice Automatic Toaster, lowers bread when placed in the slots and plays a happy sound when done. If no one’s nearby to pick it up, it will keep toast warm for three minutes.

