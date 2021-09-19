PORTLAND – Joseph W. Daniels, 62, died unexpectedly on Sept. 14, 2021, in Portland.

He was born to Philip and Sandra Daniels in Portland on June 2, 1959. He graduated from Deering High School with the class of 1978. Following his graduation, he opened a mechanic shop; Daniels Service Center on Warren Avenue in Portland. He married his high school sweetheart, Michelle McHugh, in 1983 and they settled in Falmouth. They celebrated 38 years of marriage this June.

Joe enjoyed spending his life around anything that was propelled with an engine. In his younger years, he spent many winter weeks in Key West, Fla., assisting his team in the American Power Boat Association and Super Boat Racing sponsored by Sloppy Joe’s. He also enjoyed watching and participating in all forms of vehicle racing such as stock car racing and NHRA racing. In his earlier years, he also spent time touring the country with the local sensation band “OAK” as a roadie. Sharing his love of racing and rock music with his wife and children helped shape the unique bond that they shared as a family.

Joe was an avid outdoorsman, he found great joy in spending time with his family and friends at his all-season camp on Endless Lake. Whether he was hunting, fishing in the bright early morning hours, snowmobiling, four-wheeling on the sawdust pile, or taking his wife on a sunset cruise around the lake, you couldn’t find him happier than he was here. He took great pride in completing projects at camp, as well as around his own home. Gardening was one of his favorite hobbies in life, and it didn’t matter who’s yard it was in.

As a mechanic for 40-plus years, Joe let his personality and passion shine through his business. He serviced countless commercial and personal vehicles during his years on Warren Avenue. He was known for his quick ability to diagnose issues and provide reasonable solutions. His shop was more than just a place to get your car fixed. Daniels Service Center was a steady revolving door of strangers, friends, and family, where he found gratification in opening his shop as a gathering place in the community. Joe showed up every day and had profound fulfillment in caring for and helping others through his work. If you were one of Joe’s customers, you were a friend.

He was predeceased by his parents Philip J. Daniels, Sandra M. (Lawrence) Daniels.

He is survived by his loving wife, Michelle (McHugh) Daniels; daughter, Jessica Daniels, son, Joseph W. Daniels Jr.; sister, Deborah Haskell, brother, Steven Daniels, brother, Robert Daniels and his wife Julia; along with many nieces and nephews

A celebration of life will be held Tuesday, Sept. 21, at Ocean Gateway at 14 Ocean Gateway Pier, Portland, ME 04101 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

To share memories of Joseph or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com.

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made in his name to

Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine

205 Churchill Rd.

Augusta, ME 04330.

Funds will be allocated to SAM’s Outdoor

Education Center.

