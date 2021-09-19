BASEBALL

Micah Kaczor held Portland to one hit in five innings of relief as the Sea Dogs ended their season Sunday with a 5-2 loss to the Hartford Yard Goats in Hartford, Connecticut.

It was just the second loss in the final 13 games of the season for the Sea Dogs, who finished with a 67-47 record. Triston Casas had an RBI single in the third inning, and Hudson Potts hit his 11th home run of the season in the fourth.

This was the first time the Sea Dogs have finished with a winning record since they 2014, when they went 88-54.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: Clemson and Ohio State slipped to the back of the top 10 in The Associated Press college football poll on Sunday and Penn State jumped four spots to No. 6 after another weekend in which lots of ranked teams had issues.

Even No. 1 Alabama.

The defending national champion Crimson Tide remained an overwhelming No. 1 after holding on to beat Florida 31-29, Alabama’s closest margin of victory during its current 17-game winning streak. The Tide received 59 of 62 first-place votes.

No. 2 Georgia, which had no problem with South Carolina, received the other three first-place votes in the AP Top 25, which is presented by Regions Bank.

No. 3 Oregon moved up a spot and No. 4 Oklahoma slipped one after a close victory over Nebraska. Iowa was No. 5 for a second straight week and Penn State has its best ranking since the Nittany Lions were fifth on Nov. 3, 2019.

• Wisconsin running back Antwan Roberts has entered the transfer portal less than three weeks after getting suspended from the team.

Roberts, a freshman, hadn’t played in either of the 18th-ranked Badgers’ first two games. Wisconsin Coach Paul Chryst suspended Roberts and dismissed fellow freshman running back Loyal Crawford from the team on Aug. 31, shortly before the start of the season.

The punishments came after a fight in a dorm last month resulted in a citation for Crawford.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Natisha Hiedeman scored 16 points off the bench, Brionna Jones had a double-double and the Connecticut Sun closed out the regular season with a 14-game winning streak, topping the Atlanta Dream 84-64 in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The Sun (26-6) finished 15-1 at home, and the regular-season champions will have nine days off before playing in the semifinals against the lowest remaining seed. The Dream (8-24) did not make the playoffs.

SOCCER

ENGLAND: Chelsea continued matching each of Liverpool’s results through the first five rounds of the Premier League season by beating Tottenham, 3-0.

The European champions took the lead four minutes into the second half after Thiago Silva darted into space to meet a corner from Marcos Alonso with a header.

• Brighton maintained its impressive start with a 2-1 win over Leicester.

• Cristiano Ronaldo began the comeback as Manchester United won 2-1 at West Ham, thanks to Mark Noble missing a penalty in stoppage time for the hosts right after being brought off the bench.

The club captain was sent on by Manager David Moyes to take the penalty after Luke Shaw handled the ball in the area.

The long-serving midfielder, who is retiring at the end of the season, had not missed a penalty kick since December 2016, but he was denied a winner by United goalkeeper David De Gea.

OBIT: Jimmy Greaves, one of England’s greatest scorers who was prolific for Tottenham, Chelsea and AC Milan, has died. He was 81.

With 266 goals in 379 appearances, Greaves was the all-time record scorer for Tottenham, which announced his death on Sunday.

