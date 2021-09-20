Fred Bayley

SCARBOROUGH — Fred W. Bayley, 83 years, died Feb. 26, 2021, and his son, Thomas R. Bayley, 61 years, died June 27, 2021.

Fred and Tom were both life-long residents of Scarborough and were very active in the community they loved. Fred owned and operated Bayley’s Camping Resort until his retirement, handing the reigns over to Tom.

Thomas Bayley

A Memorial Service to honor father and son will be held on Sept. 26, 2021 at 2 p.m., followed by a joint Celebration of Life until 6 p.m., at Bayley’s Camping Resort, 275 Pine Point Road, Scarborough, ME 04074.

Should friends desire, donations in Fred’s or Tom’s memory can be made to the Charity of One’s Choice.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Tom’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

