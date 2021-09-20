SCARBOROUGH — Fred W. Bayley, 83 years, died Feb. 26, 2021, and his son, Thomas R. Bayley, 61 years, died June 27, 2021.

Fred and Tom were both life-long residents of Scarborough and were very active in the community they loved. Fred owned and operated Bayley’s Camping Resort until his retirement, handing the reigns over to Tom.

A Memorial Service to honor father and son will be held on Sept. 26, 2021 at 2 p.m., followed by a joint Celebration of Life until 6 p.m., at Bayley’s Camping Resort, 275 Pine Point Road, Scarborough, ME 04074.

Should friends desire, donations in Fred’s or Tom’s memory can be made to the Charity of One’s Choice.

