Ann Elizabeth Barker of Mebane, North Carolina was born on July 18, 1945, in Biddeford, Maine. Ann went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Sept. 2, 2021.

Ann was the eldest of 10 children born to Richard and Marie Barker. Ann attended Thornton Academy in Saco, Maine, and graduated from Old Orchard Beach High School. After graduating from Westbrook Junior College in Maine, she started her Dental Hygiene career in Old Orchard Beach, Maine. Later, she moved to North Carolina and worked for the UNC Periodontal Department in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

She was a faithful member of Grace Reformed Baptist Church where she worshipped her Savior. She treasured her happy times with the Singles Group and The Ladies Missionary Society. The long trips to visit her parents and siblings in many states were her happiest times. Ann loved to travel and made many trips to Scotland and England. She loved her home state of Maine, the ocean, and her family.

She was especially close to her nephews, Caleb and Philip Barker, and her nieces, Leanne and Lindsey Barker all of North Carolina. She considered them as her grandchildren.

Ann is survived by: her sisters, Ruth (Norman) Brown, Ginger (Gregory) Nichols, Rebecca (Richard) Camden, Madeline (Charles) Callahan, Eleanor (Brian) Lee and Janice (Richard) Moisa; and her brothers, William (Susan) Barker and Matthew (Ann) Barker. Ann also leaves 20 nieces and nephews along with their spouses and children totaling 65.

Ann was preceded in death by: her parents, Richard and Marie Barker of Old Orchard Beach, Maine; and her brother, Paul Barker of Chapel Hill who is survived by his wife, Faye McAdams Barker.

A graveside service was held for Ann at Oakwood Cemetery in Mebane, North Carolina, by her brother, Ted, and his family. According to Ann’s wishes, a family memorial service will be held in Maine at a later date.

Walker’s Funeral Home in Mebane is serving the Barker Family.

