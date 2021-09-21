FALMOUTH — Jordan Wolf set the school shutout record as Falmouth beat Bonny Eagle 3-0 Tuesday in girls’ soccer.

Wolf had two saves for her 25th career shutout and also scored a goal for the Navigators (4-0-1).

Whitney Adams had a goal and an assist with Elise Gearan scoring once. Mackenzie Verlee had an assist for Falmouth.

Ember Hastings had 18 saves for the Scots (3-4).

THORNTON ACADEMY 4, MASSABESIC 0: Jessica Dow, Yabeserra Rich, Hadley Stoddard and Quincy Thibault each scored one goal as the Trojans (4-1) shut out the Mustangs (0-6) in Waterboro.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 5, POLAND 2: Elise MacNair scored three of her four goals in the first half and added an assist as the Seagulls (3-2) topped the Knights (0-5) at Old Orchard Beach.

Tess Ferguson also scored for Old Orchard Beach. Sarah Davis provided a pair of assists and Abby Roy and Molly Mason added assists.

Arianna Gammon and Ava Anderson scored for Poland.

GORHAM 4, BIDDEFORD 0: Madison Michaud had two goals and an assist as the Rams (5-0-1) topped the Tigers (3-4) at Biddeford.

Brylee Bishop and Caitlin Nichols also scored for Gorham, with Ashley Conley notching an assist.

Goalkeeper Rachel Gross had 12 saves.

Biddeford goalkeeper Kerri Scott made 19 saves.

CHEVERUS 5, DEERING 1: Julia Kratzer’s hat trick led the Stags (4-1) to a road win over the Rams (1-4-1).

Kratzer’s first goal put Cheverus up 2-1 with 7:24 to go in the first half after Caoilinn Durkin opened the scoring. Finley Brown scored early in the second half before Kratzer added two more.

Emily Bontatibus made four saves.

Elsa Freeman scored for Deering on an assist from Fran Freeman just over three minutes into the game.

Goalkeeper Courtney Jackson had seven saves.

GREELY 7, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 0: Elle Jowett scored two goals as the Rangers (4-2) beat the Patriots (2-4) in Cumberland.

Carly Asherman, Chelsea Gravier, Ally Martin, Holly Moss and Allie Read also scored for Greely.

SCARBOROUGH 5, PORTLAND 0: Lana Djuranovic scored five minutes into the contest and then set up a pair of goals by Ali Mokriski in the final three minutes of the first half as the Red Storm (6-0) handled the Bulldogs (2-5) at Fitzpatrick Stadium.

Mokriski finished with four goals.

Vanessa Connolly stopped 15 shots for Portland; Savannah Beaulieu had three saves for Scarborough.

NOBLE 4, SOUTH PORTLAND 0: Four players scored as the Knights (2-4) shut out the Red Riots (0-6) in North Berwick.

Sierra Dubaniewz, Olivia Howard, Molly Mason and Mackenzie Jordan scored for Noble.

Allie Moore stopped 10 shots in goal.

MARSHWOOD 14, WESTBROOK 0: Isabelle Young scored six goals to lead seven scorers as the Hawks (4-2-1) beat the Blue Blazes (0-5) at South Berwick.

Lydia Phipps added a hat trick for Marshwood, Lucy Parker added a goal, Jadyn Eastman converted a second-half penalty kick and Jackie Arnold, Lilli Hammond and Shelby Anderson rounded out the scoring.

BOYS’ SOCCER

CHOP POINT 2, GREATER PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 1: Matt Wright scored in the eighth minute to break a scoreless tie and Clementine Daheny added goal in the 14th as the Blue Bears (1-0) beat the Lions (1-2) at Woolwich.

Seth Mehkin scored for Greater Portland Christian in the 28th minute.

Nate Sullivan had five saves for Chop Point; Tyler Wilson stopped nine shots for the Lions.

LAKE REGION 5, SACOPEE VALLEY 3: Jacob Chadbourne scored four goals as the Lakers (2-3) topped the Hawks (3-3) at Naples.

Adan Chavez also scored for Lake Region.

Kaleb Nathaniel, Jonah Naratil and James Wing scored for Sacopee Valley.

NOBLE 0, SOUTH PORTLAND 0: South Portland goalkeeper Tim Caouette had one save and Andrew Pike made six saves for Noble as the Red Riots (3-2-1) and Knights (2-2-2) played to a scoreless draw in South Portland.

FIELD HOCKEY

FREEPORT 2, POLAND 1: Kyla Havey scored in double overtime to give the Falcons (2-4) the win over the Knights (1-6) in Poland.

Emma MacMahon scored for Poland in the first quarter but Chloe White tied the game for Freeport later in the quarter.

