AUGUSTA — It took a jury just over three hours to acquit a 23-year-old Auburn man of murder in the 2019 shooting in the Auburn Walmart parking lot.

Eight women and four men also found Gage Dalphonse, 23, of Crest Avenue in Auburn not guilty of manslaughter.

Jean Fournier, 41, of Turner was shot twice in the back June 27, 2019, in the Walmart parking lot on Mount Auburn Avenue.

Dalphonse claimed he acted in self-defense after Fournier walked over to his parked car to demand he apologize to his girlfriend for calling her an expletive and hit him in the mouth.

The trial lasted a week.

