FRANKLIN, Mass. — Madison Michaud gathered up a through ball from Kayley Mattos and broke beyond the defense, putting her shot away to break a scoreless tie in the 64th minute, leading St. Joseph’s to a 3-0 women’s soccer win over Dean on Wednesday.

Tatum Hancock finished off a cross from Aaliyah Wilson-Falcone in the 75th minute for St. Joseph’s (4-4, 4-0 GNAC), and Michaud added an unassisted goal in the 84th.

Haley Gaunt turned aside 12 shots for Dean (0-3-2, 0-3-0); Adia Grogan recorded the shutout, stopping six shots.

FOOTBALL

PLAYOFFS: A plan to expand the College Football Playoff stalled when the management committee was unable to come to a consensus on a whether to grow the postseason format from four to 12 teams.

The 10 major college conference commissioners and Notre Dame’s athletic director who make up the management committee met to share feedback from their members and address concerns about the expansion proposal that was unveiled in June.

“As the committee moves forward, there remains issues to be discussed,” CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock said in a statement. “Given the complexity of these matters, the management committee will meet again in Chicago next week to continue our discussions.”

The meeting in the Dallas area, which was attended in person by some of the participants and virtually by others, was a prelude to the Chicago session that was supposed to include the CFP board of managers.

MIAMI: Miami is planning to play without quarterback D’Eriq King on Saturday when it takes on Central Connecticut State.

King injured his shoulder in last weekend’s 38-17 loss to Michigan State, an outcome that knocked the Hurricanes (1-2) out of the AP Top 25 and sent the Spartans into the poll at No. 20.

King did not miss a play in that game, even after needing to go the locker room in the second half for treatment and evaluation.

King has not been able to practice this week, and a specific diagnosis of the injury has not been revealed. Miami Coach Manny Diaz said King’s status is “extremely doubtful,” but typically, when a player is not practicing by this point in the week, it means the Hurricanes do not expect him to play.

