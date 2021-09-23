The Lisbon Development Committee is trying to decide what to do with the former Worumbo Mill site and is seeking public input.

On Sept.7, the town council awarded a bid to The Chesapeake Group, an economic analysis, and development firm, to conduct a market analysis in Lisbon.

The market analysis findings combined with additional community input will assist the policymakers in identifying redevelopment opportunities in the town, said Brett Richardson, the town’s economic development director, at the development committee meeting Wednesday.

Richardson said the market analysis would be conducted in two different phases — the first phase is a classic analysis of the regional and local markets and the opportunities for future housing and commercial development in Lisbon.

It’s an analysis of both data trends, combined with a community purchasing consumer survey, which results in a classic market analysis that identifies high potential opportunities in Lisbon, said Richardson.

The second phase of the market analysis is the feasibility analysis of two redevelopment scenarios for the Worumbo site.

“There will be a community survey after the first phase of the market analysis is done to get input from the community on what two scenarios the community would like the Chesapeake group to use for their feasibility analysis,” said Richardson.

The first scenario will be to use that site for green space and to have events and activities that bring in recreational activities. The second potential scenario would be more of an emphasis on recreational use of the site.

Another scenario that could be explored with a feasibility analysis in the second phase would be a mixed-use development that includes some commercial and some residential in plenty of green space, he said.

“We will have the opportunity through this market analysis to pick two different development scenarios and to do a deep dive with the proforma around what the financial performance of that would be and how much investment would be required,” said Richardson.

He added, the surveys that people will fill out will add crucial data that will inform the analysis, and they will have an opportunity to look at a report as a community.

“Hopefully, the surveys will encourage people to go to the meetings, and then the meetings drive the next survey. The purpose is presentation, but those meetings will include public input and public comment,” said Lisa Ward, the planning board committee member.

The community retail survey is likely to be held in October. The survey will be held online, but Richardson said they would make it accessible to everyone.

“I think as a committee, we need to put our heads together or maybe select or solicit outside help to come up with the best way to reach the maximum number of people so that we get 6,000 survey results that are meaningful,” said Don Fellows, a committee member.

Fellows added the content of the even with open-ended result possibility.

It may be recalled, Lisbon residents were asked to complete a survey last year, picking from three potential development scenarios developed by the two private firms to facilitate meaningful public input. However, the residents criticized the survey as it covered only 306 people out of 10,000 residents.

Sandy Harkin, the owner of the nearby Railroad Pub, said they are not totally against the developments at the site.

“As time goes on, things do wind up getting developed. But to me, you have to be careful what you are developing and what you are losing. It’s not about the dollars and cents and how high the skyscraper can be. Once it’s up there, everything is blocked,” said Harkin.

