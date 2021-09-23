The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention has identified a COVID-19 outbreak at Brunswick High School, according to statement from Superintendent Phil Potenziano Thursday, Sept. 23.

An outbreak is defined as three or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 within a 14-day period that are epidemiologically linked.

As of Thursday, there were 11 active cases of COVID-19 at Brunswick High School.

This is the first outbreak identified at Brunswick schools this school year.

Potenziano said that the outbreak will not impact classes or any educational programming. Close contacts have been notified.

Masks are required indoors at all Brunswick school facilities regardless of vaccination status.

In total, 18 cases of COVID-19 have been identified in the Brunswick School Department, four of which were recovered as of Thursday.

The CDC estimates that 90-94% of eligible Brunswick students are vaccinated. At Brunswick High School, the CDC estimates 94.4% of staff are vaccinated.

Statewide, 73.11% of Maine residents have received a final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine according to the CDC.

As of Thursday, 85,872 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in total statewide, alongside 1,009 deaths. In Cumberland County, 19,712 cases have been reported, with 216 deaths.

