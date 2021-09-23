BUXTON – Charles Wesley Altenbern, 68, passed away on Sept. 16, 2021 in Portland. He was born in North Conway, N.H. on April 6, 1953. Charlie past away from a long battle with Alzheimer’s. He was the third child of Thomas Charles and Charlotte Merrill (Janes) Altenbern. Following his diagnosis with Alzheimer’s in 2014 at the age of 61, Mary cared for Charlie at home through all his stages of Alzheimer’s for the first five years. He then made his home with Pinnacle Nursing Home where he got the care and support he needed in his later stages. Charlie grew up in North Conway, N.H. and graduated from Kennett High School in 1971. He went to the University of New Hampshire studying electronics and received his Bachelor of Arts degree with a 4.0 grade point average. He worked at the Carroll Reed Ski Shop in North Conway, N.H. for 14 years in between his education. Later on he studied Psychology at the University of Southern Maine. He studied Electronics Technology, Medical Terminology and Psychology at Southern Maine Technical College in Portland, graduating with an associate in Applied Science degree. In addition to receiving his associate degree in Electronics Technology, he earned the prestigious President’s Award for Outstanding Academic Achievement, Personal Leadership and Exemplary Citizenship Award and also the Dean of Students Award upon graduating. After completing all of his education, Charlie worked at the renowned National Semiconductor in Portland which later became Fairchild Semiconductor and continued working there for 20 years. He quickly advanced to Electronics Engineer Technician making many loyal and forever friends. Charlie met, his wife Mary in 1983 and married on Sept. 16, 1990. They became soul mates until his death on their 39th anniversary. They lived in the “penthouse” above the garage of his parent’s house while saving for their first home in South Conway, N.H. two years later. They lived in South Conway, N.H. for six years while Charlie finished his education and then moved to Buxton to be near his new job in 1995. Charlie’s first hobby was learning. He never tired of books all of his life and found book to be the best possible way to study everything. His passion was kayaking and skiing. He grew up on skis at Mt. Cranmore in North Conway, N.H. all through his school years with family, cousins and friends, becoming both an accomplished racer and recreational skier. He loved the sea and at every chance he would go with friends and workmates to kayak all over the coast of Maine. He loved to ride his bike, play tennis and hiked all of his life. He made fast friends and kept them from childhood. Family was always close by to celebrate holidays, birthday weddings and special occasions. They enjoyed many hobbies together and remained close with all family members and lifelong friends. Charlie is predeceased by his mother, Charlotte and father, Thomas.He leaves behind his wife, Mary; two brothers, Richard Altenbern and David Altenbern and one sister, Mary Broomhall. There will be a service in North Conway, N.H. later in October and a private burial at the cemetery in Conway, N.H. Condolences can be sent to [email protected].

