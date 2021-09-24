SOUTH PORTLAND – Robert E. Coughlan, 94, of Granby Road, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sept. 19, 2021 at the Barron Center.

Bob was born in Portland on June 7, 1927, the son of the late Stuart E. and Catherine (Driscoll) Coughlan. He graduated from Cheverus High School in the class of 1945. Upon graduation, Bob was employed by Royal Typewriter Company which later became Executive Business Machines. He retired in 1985 and was then employed by Locke Office Products, retiring again in 1991.

On April 14, 1951 he married the love of his life Anne L. Connell at Sacred Heart Church in Portland, they were blessed with five children.

Bob was a member of St. John the Evangelist Choir for 18 years, and then the St. Maximilian Kolbe Choir from 1997 to 2019. He and Anne were group leaders in the Christian Family Movement, he volunteered for the Boy Scouts of America, when his sons were members, he was a blood donor for the American Red Cross, delivered Meals on Wheels in Portland, South Portland, and Scarborough for 19 years, was a volunteer for the Bruce Roberts Christmas Program for many years, and was a member of the Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship for 35 years and served as treasurer of the Portland Chapter. Bob and his wife Anne, were active with UNUM Retiree Volunteers, Bob made the first English Cursillo at St. Paul’s Center in Augusta, and together they were greatly blessed by attending Charismatic Renewal Prayer Meetings which brought them closer to their Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

The family would like to extend their special thanks to the amazing staff of the Barron Center for the love and kindness shown to Bob while he was a resident there.

Bob was predeceased by a brother, Paul Coughlan and his wife Eleanor, a sister-in-law, Jane Pinette.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Anne L. Coughlan of South Portland; five children, Peter (Gail) Coughlan of Randolph, David (Katie) Coughlan of Yarmouth, Carol Anne (Tedd) Gifford of Standish, Christopher (Martha) Coughlan of Randolph, Kevin Coughlan of ID; 10 grandchildren, Matthew (Amanda) Coughlan, Jacob, Joseph, and Abbey Coughlan, Emily (Cody) Kelley, MacKenzie and Christopher Gifford, Patrick, Andrew and Margaret Coughlan; two great-granddaughters, Aubrey Lebourdais and Teagan Kelley; sister-in-law, Joan Coughlan of Massachusetts; many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 150 Black Point Rd., Scarborough, (masks are required). Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland. To view Bob’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

Those who wish may make contributions in Bob’s memory to:

Maine Right to Life,

P.O. Box 257,

Auburn, ME 04212-9905 or

South Portland Food Cupboard,

130 Thadeus St.,

South Portland, ME 04106

