To the Community of Scarborough

The FRIENDS of Scarborough Library held a successful book sale this past weekend. We know many of you were eagerly awaiting the sale because the last one was held in June 2019!! That seems like a long time ago. Thanks for your patience and support.

An event like this takes planning, organization and lots of volunteers. There are many people to thank and I think it’s important to do so publicly. First, thanks to Bill & Ashley Risbara along with The DOWNS team. Without their offer of the Grandstand as a venue, we would not have had a place large enough to adhere to the safety guidelines as laid out by Maine CDC. Also, their willingness to provide needed equipment, assistance with advertising and flexible sale hours was a huge help.

Next, a big thank you to Scarborough Public Works. The Library stores thousands of book donations upstairs at SPW. Once they are sorted and stacked on pallets, the workers shrink wrap all the pallets and load them onto trucks. They then deliver to the sale location where everything is off loaded. After the sale, SPW returns to the venue to pick up all equipment. Many thanks to a great group of workers for their support and labor every step of the way.

Another big thank you to Rich Kindelan, Deputy Fire Chief-EMS Scarborough Fire Department. Many people may not know that Rich is the Town’s local Health officer. You can bet it’s been a long year for him. Much appreciation to you, Rich, for your guidance around COVID issues.

Thank-you to Karen Snow and her team at Goodwill Industries. At the end of the sale, they provide equipment and manpower to take any unsold books for charity.

Finally, to Joyce Clark and the Board members of the Friends along with the Library staff and our hard-working volunteers, thank-you all for a job well done!! This has been a true community effort and we look forward to doing it all over again next time around.

In appreciation,

Kathy Markan, President of the Friends of Scarborough Library

