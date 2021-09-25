TOPSHAM — The Mt. Ararat football team is wasting little time putting opponents away these days.

The Eagles raced out to a 30-0 first quarter lead in a 58-32 smothering of Gray-New Gloucester on Sept. 17.

Saturday night against overmatched Lake Region, it was more of the same as the Eagles led 14-0 just 1:36 into the contest and cruised to a 52-20 victory from there.

“We like to set the tone,” said Mt. Ararat senior captain linebacker Kyle Graffam, who had a sack, seven tackles and forced a fumble..

Oh, the Eagles most certainly did just that.

Junior Shea Farrell enjoyed another big night, rushing for two touchdowns and returning a punt for another score — all of which came in the first quarter.

His 29-yard touchdown run just 1:17 into the contest helped Mt. Ararat (4-0) take a quick 6-0 lead. He rushed for the two-point conversion, too, to make it 8-0.

On Lake Region’s ensuing possession, Kaiden Getchell returned an interception 28 yards for a score and the Eagles were in business up 14-0.

“We like to come out fast and execute,” Mt. Ararat coach Frank True said. “We were able to do that (Saturday). I liked our physicality and our tackling. We did a good job of that.

Added Getchell: “It feels good. We got the job done.”

Farrell led the way offensively, rushing for 136 yards on just five carries. Getchell, the other half of the formidable ground attack, rushed for 89 yards and two touchdowns on five carries.

Freshman Dash Farrell, Shea’s younger brother, also rushed for his first career touchdown.

“We played a good game,” Mt. Ararat senior captain lineman Elliot Douglass said. “We wanted to come out strong and we did.”

Freshman quarterback Brock Gibbons threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Colby Chadwick to pace Lake Region.

The Eagles have out-scored their opposition 188-64 and have established themselves as the team to beat in the South division of the Eight-Man Large School conference.

However, a crucial test looms Oct. 1 when Cheverus (2-0) rolls into Topsham in a game that could determine the top seed in the South Division playoffs.

“We’ll be fired up for this,” Getchell said. “We’re going to put in the work and hopefully come out here Friday and put on a show. We can’t wait.”

Added True: “It should be a good game. We’ll be ready and I know they will be, too.”

