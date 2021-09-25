While I typically disagree with Jim Fossel, I applaud his column in the Sept. 19 Telegram regarding NIMBYs who voice support for public housing but oppose any projects that target their neighborhoods.
Efforts to achieve progress toward social justice, economic justice, environmental justice, criminal justice, fighting climate change and ending the COVID-19 epidemic require compromises from each of us.
It’s time we in the United States change the righteous chant of personal rights to the truly patriotic call for the common good. We’re all in this together!
Annie Levine
Saco
