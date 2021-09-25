Joey Perron’s first-half goal held up and South Portland blanked Portland, 1-0, in a boys’ soccer contest Saturday morning at Fitzpatrick Stadium.

Perron scored on a breakaway, set up by Divin Mpinga, in the 11th minute.

The Bulldogs (4-4) only managed one shot on goal in the first half, then had multiple chances in the second half but couldn’t solve Red Riots keeper Thomas Caouette (five saves).

Jose Kiala stopped four shots for Portland.

South Portland is 4-2-1.

WINDHAM 2, MARSHWOOD 0: Sam Glicos converted a penalty kick and Wyatt Fibbert also scored as the Eagles (6-0) defeated the Hawks (6-2) in South Berwick.

Andrew Gray stopped five shots for Marshwood, while Windham’s Colby Connelly turned aside all nine shots he faced.

POLAND 3, ST. DOMINIC 2: Drew Sayler scored twice and had an assist for the Knights (1-6) in a victory over the Saints (0-5) in Auburn.

Talon Langevin chipped in with a goal and an assist. Poland keeper Trevor Robbins made 12 saves.

Noah Cyr and Garrett Kendall scored for the Saints.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

FALMOUTH 4, DEERING 1: Elise Gearin scored twice to lead the Navigators (6-0-1) past the Rams (1-5-1) at Portland.

Mallory Kerr and Gwen Long also scored for Falmouth, which led 3-1 at halftime. Mackenzie Verley chipped in with two assists, and Avery Quinn and Audrey Murray each had one assist.

Deering’s Elsa Freeman converted a penalty kick in the first half.

YORK 3, TRAIP ACADEMY 0: The Wildcats (5-2) got two goals from Emily Rainforth and one from Delaney Foley (5-2) in a win over the Rangers at York.

Rainforth opened the scoring with five minutes left in the first half. Foley made it 2-0 with about 25 minutes remaining, before Rainforth tallied her second goal off a Chloe Bourque free kick.

WELLS 9, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 1: Emma Badger scored four goals and Grace Boucher finished with three, leading the Warriors (4-3) past the Seagulls (3-3) in Wells.

Coco Allaire and Alivia Boucher were the other goal scorers for Wells. OOB’s goal was by Elise MacNair.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 5, ST. DOMINIC 0: Hayden Wienckowski scored twice and Jazzy Huntsman had a goal and an assist for the Panthers (6-0) in a win over the Saints (1-6) in Auburn.

NYA led 3-0 at halftime on goals by Michala Wallace, Wienckowski and Huntsman, with the first two set up by Emily Robbins.

Angel Huntsman made it 4-0 in the second half, heading in a corner kick by Maggie Holt, before Wienckowski completed the scoring.

Charlotte Harper-Cunningham needed only one save for the shutout. Anna Theriault made 12 saves for St. Dom’s.

FIELD HOCKEY

MASSABESIC 6, WESTBROOK 0: Emily Jacobs struck for two goals in the first quarter and later added another as the Mustangs (7-0) rolled past the Blue Blazes (2-3) in Waterboro.

Mary Duffy also scored in the first quarter to help Massabesic jump out to a 3-0 lead. Dakota Boudreau and Mackenzie Nason rounded out the scoring with fourth-quarter goals.

BRUNSWICK 1, LEWISTON 1: Ava Wolverton’s goal with 1:27 left in regulation enabled Brunswick (5-2-2) to earn a tie at Lewiston (4-3-1).

Lewiston’s Ahna Dostie scored with an assist from Kelsey Westleigh in the first half.

This roundup will be updated.

