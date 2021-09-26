Two public meetings will be held about Bath’s proposed charter amendment on the ballot for the Nov. 2 municipal election. The proposal amends the city’s expenditure limitation to provide for additional exceptions from the calculation and clarification about implementation. The meetings will include a presentation and question and answer session.

The meetings will take place Wednesday, Sept. 29, and Wednesday, Oct. 13. Both occur at 6 p.m. at Bath City Hall.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: