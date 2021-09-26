With only three known active cases among students and staff, Bowdoin College is relaxing some restrictions placed to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The announcement was made in a Sept. 23 letter to Bowdoin students and staff by Associate Dean of Student Affairs & Director of Residential and Student Life Mike Ranen.

The college is still mandating face coverings indoors in most circumstances, with the exception of students in their own residence halls and staff in their private offices, among other exemptions.

Dining was to resume operating at full capacity for students beginning with dinner Friday, Sept. 24, though students are asked to remain masked while not eating or drinking indoors.

Ranen noted Sept. 23 that one student is being isolated due to the coronavirus. Those who have been in close contact with that student have been notified, according to the college. As of Sept. 26, this was the only case identified among students. Two Bowdoin College employees were also identified as active cases.

“As we have said before, COVID-19 will be with us for some time, and as a fully vaccinated community, we will have to learn to live with its presence,” Ranen wrote. “We have been pleased by the recent low case load among students, faculty, and staff, and we appreciate how the community has come together to take our health and safety precautions seriously.”

Students returned to campus for in-person learning starting late August for the first time since the 2020 outbreak struck Maine. The college has made vaccines mandatory for students and staff

