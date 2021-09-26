BIDDEFORD – Robert R. “Boomer” Provencher, 80 years of age, of Biddeford, died peacefully at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, following a brief illness.

A devoted father and grandfather, Bob took great pride in his family. From youth hockey and football, to figure skating, cheerleading and concerts, he supported his kids. He enjoyed his granddaughters immensely, growing in his knowledge of phone technology to text, FaceTime, and send them random gift cards, as well as taking them to breakfast on the weekends. Together, with his wife, Priscilla, they partnered in raising a family and providing a loving home and legacy for 49 years together, before her death in 2017.

Bob served in the U.S. Navy Submarine Service from 1965-1967, on the Gold Crew of the U.S.S. Sam Rayburn, followed by a 44-year career at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, beginning as an apprentice and retiring as the Business Office Operations Manager, Code 1260. Following, he worked for SUBMEPP and Perot Systems, a Navy contractor, which became Dell, Inc. He retired in 2017.

An active member of the former St. Joseph Parish, now Good Shepherd, Bob and Priscilla participated in and led various activities and ministries, including catechesis, youth ministry, Pre-Cana, the annual parish Christmas Fair, bean suppers, and a variety of support for the former St. Joseph School and the current St. James School. Together, they also served as members of the national Marriage Encounter team.

Bob was also a pillar in the Biddeford community, serving as President of Youth Hockey, La Kermesse, during its hay-day in the 1980s and 1990s, as Vice Chair of Ward 6 Charter Revision Commission, and enjoyed working the voting polls.

He is predeceased by his parents Beatrice Morin Provencher (2001) and Jean Levis Fernand Provencher (2007); his son, Keith Provencher (2013), and his wife Priscilla McAuliffe Provencher (2017).

He is survived by his daughters Maureen Provencher of Biddeford and Patrice (Norman) Lemieux of Saco, his son, Brian (Janette) Provencher of Deland, Fla.; and his five granddaughters, Anna and Sarah, Leah and Kiera, and Kalynn.

Visiting hours are on Wednesday, Sept. 29, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Church, Biddeford, on Thursday, Sept. 30 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.

Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel. To share condolences online, please visit http://www.HopeMemorial.com.

Donations may be made to:

Gosnell Memorial

Hospice House

11 Hunnewell Rd.

Scarborough, ME 04074

VHL Alliance: https://www.vhl.org/give/donate

