The final Wiscasset Art Walk of 2021 is Thursday, Sept. 30, 5-8 p.m.
Artist Celia Ludwig will provide guidance, brushes and paint for summer-long community murals-making that visitors have used to document their summer visits with hand-painted lobsters, boats, seagulls and other seacoast images.
Jan Whitfield will demonstrate how to use simple papers to make decorated shells. Susy Perrine will construct a garden structure from twigs throughout the evening.
Musicians Rick Turcotte and Chris Lannon will play blues and country tunes.
Brother Shucker will shuck oysters on the sidewalk for visitors.
Sarah’s Café and Treats offer picnics to go. The prix fixe picnics should be ordered in advance by calling or visiting the restaurant’s website with pick-up during the evening.
Visitors are advised to wear face coverings indoors and most Village shops are requiring masks, sanitizing and distancing.
Visit wiscassetartwalk.org or email to [email protected] for more information.
