In photos: The last races at Beech Ridge Motor Speedway

Drivers and fans packed the stands for Beech Ridge Speedway's last days of racing. The Scarborough mainstay closed on Sunday after 73 years of racing. Beech Ridge owner Andy Cusack announced during a post-race awards ceremony on Sept. 11 that the track had been sold to a real estate developer. With the closure of Beech Ridge there are now only three auto racing tracks in Maine: Wiscasset Speedway, Oxford Plains Speedway and Speedway 95 in Hermon. "It feels like losing a kid to me," David Wilds said after his race on Thursday night. Wilds is a driver from Limington who has been coming to Beech Ridge since the 1960s when he was a child. "This is a home to us," he said. Photos by Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer

