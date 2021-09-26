Parts of coastal and inland Maine received more than 5 inches of rainfall during heavy storms over the weekend.

Communities in Sagadahoc County, including Bath and West Bath, had about 5.11 inches of rain in a 48-hour period, the National Weather Service reported Sunday night. Windsor, in Kennebec County, got 6 inches in the same time period.

Rainfall in Cumberland County towns ranged from 1.8 inches in Harpswell to 1.2 inches in Gray.

Despite the heavy rainfall, no dangerous flooding or road washouts were reported, said Chris Kimble, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Gray.

“There was some water on roads, but we’re not aware of anything like a road washout or water rescues, but we are certainly concerned about it,” Kimble said. “It’s an extreme amount of rain.”

