GRAY — Midfielder Emma MacMahon scored the winning goal with 3:32 left in the first overtime to give Poland a 1-0 win over Gray-New Gloucester in field hokcey on Monday.
“This is a fourth (overtime game) in two weeks and I am exhausted, and I know that, but I needed to push for my family that has always been supporting me,” MacMahon said. “Last year was such a rough year. I couldn’t play. I had to run cross country. I had to build my skill up and this was my second goal of the season.
“It was a really big personal goal for me to build my confidence up on the field. This means a lot to me — this sport, and I just wanted to bust my butt so we didn’t have to go another eight minutes of breathing so heavy and sweating.”
Gray-NG is 2-6, and Poland is 2-7.
EDWARD LITTLE 2, CAMDEN HILLS 0: Leah Thibodeau scored two goals as the Red Eddies (1-7) shut out the Windjammers (3-5) in Auburn.
Edward Little’s Kasey Smith and Camden Hills’ Tess Hodgkins each made four saves.
BOYS’ SOCCER
CAPE ELIZABETH 6, WELLS 0: Six players scored as the Capers (5-2) beat the Warriors (1-6) in Wells.
Eddie Caldera opened the scoring in the 12th minute off a cross from Sebastian Moon. Jack Carignan, Tiernan Lathrop and Connor Goss each added a goal to make it 4-0 at halftime.
Sam Cochran and Marcus Wagner scored in the second half.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
OAK HILL 10, BOOTHBAY/WISCASSET 0: Amara Denis scored three goals in the first 11 minutes to steer the Raiders (3-0) past the Seahawks(0-6) in Boothbay.
Lindsey Bailey, Eliana Smith, Gabrielle Chessie, Paige Gonya, Kendall Gervias, Emily Dillman and Carlee Austin each scored for Oak Hill.
Winning goalies Paige Gonya and Mackenzie Vattaso didn’t have to make a save.
Tony Blasi of the Sun Journal contributed to this report.
