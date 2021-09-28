Ford Motor Co. on Monday night announced a historic investment in its future that will pump more than $11 billion into manufacturing a strong, dependable supply of essential parts for electric vehicles, creating nearly 11,000 jobs along the way.

This commitment – the single biggest investment in the history of the 118-year-old automaker – will pay for a new assembly plant to build all-electric F-Series trucks and three battery plants. It establishes Ford as a contender in a transportation battle that’s evolving in real time as automakers pivot from the internal combustion engine to battery-operated vehicles.

Ford had already announced an investment over the past two years of $950 million in the Rouge Complex in Dearborn, Michigan, to build the all-electric 2022 F-150 Lightning.

Bringing the battery supply chain to the U.S. insulates Ford from being held hostage by battery shortages the way the industry has been kneecapped by the global semiconductor chip shortage.

Two battery plants will be built in Glendale, Kentucky. A battery plant and the truck assembly plant will be built in Stanton, Tennessee. It all pencils out to 5,000 jobs in Kentucky and 5,800 jobs in Tennessee.