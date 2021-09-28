BOSTON — A Massachusetts sheriff has proposed turning a part of his jail into a treatment center to help ease the drug use and homelessness in an area of Boston hit hard by the opioid epidemic.
Suffolk County Sheriff Steve Tompkins last week said he wants to house up to 100 people for up to 90 days in a vacant part of the Suffolk County House of Corrections’ South Bay campus.
The space, which previously housed federal immigration detainees, is located near the corner of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, an area with a growing tent city that’s become the region’s most visible symbol of the opioid epidemic.
Business owners and resident groups applauded the proposal but substance abuse experts have voiced concerns about repurposing part of a jail for treatment.
Tompkins has stressed those in treatment would not comingle with jail inmates as the proposed facility is a stand-alone building.
Officials have been seeking ways to address the area as its worsened during the coronavirus pandemic.
A proposal earlier this month to convert a hotel in Revere into a transitional housing for some of the people living on the streets around Mass. and Cass was met with fierce resistance from that city’s mayor.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox lose fourth straight as Orioles rally against Chris Sale
-
Arts & Entertainment
Alan Jackson reveals nerve condition affecting his balance
-
New England
Massachusetts sheriff proposes using jail to house people with addiction
-
Local & State
Person found with gunshot wound near South Portland High School
-
Forecaster Sports
Falmouth girls fall short against undefeated Windham
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.