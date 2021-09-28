Bath

See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.

Mon.  10/4  3 p.m.  Facilities Committee  City Hall

Tues.  10/5  6 p.m.  Planning Board  City Hall

Wed.  10/6  6 p.m.  City Council  City Hall

Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Mon.  10/4  6:30 p.m.  Town Council

Tues.  10/5  5 p.m.  Master Plan Implementation  Town Hall/Zoom

Tues.  10/5  6:30 p.m.  Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  10/6  10 a.m.  Staff Review Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  10/6  7 p.m.  Marine Resource Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Thur.  10/7  4:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission  Town Hall/Zoom

Thur.  10/7  6 p.m.  Simpson’s Point Advisory Committee  Live/Zoom

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Mon.  10/4  9 a.m.  Bandstand Committee

Mon.  10/4  4 p.m.  Select Board  Site Visit

Mon.  10/4  5 p.m.  Mitchell Field Committee

Wed.  10/6  2:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission  Town Office

Wed.  10/6  3:30 p.m.  Planning Board Staff Review Committee  Town Office

Wed.  10/6  5 p.m.  Planning Board Public Hearing/Workshop  Town Office

Thur.  10/7  6 p.m.  Select Board Meeting  Town Office

Topsham

Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Mon.  10/4  7 p.m.  Board of Appeals  Russell Room

Thur.  10/7  6:30 p.m.  Town Meeting Public Hearing  Russell Room

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

