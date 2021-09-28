Bath
See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.
Mon. 10/4 3 p.m. Facilities Committee City Hall
Tues. 10/5 6 p.m. Planning Board City Hall
Wed. 10/6 6 p.m. City Council City Hall
Brunswick
For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.
Mon. 10/4 6:30 p.m. Town Council
Tues. 10/5 5 p.m. Master Plan Implementation Town Hall/Zoom
Tues. 10/5 6:30 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 10/6 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 10/6 7 p.m. Marine Resource Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Thur. 10/7 4:30 p.m. Conservation Commission Town Hall/Zoom
Thur. 10/7 6 p.m. Simpson’s Point Advisory Committee Live/Zoom
Harpswell
Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.
Mon. 10/4 9 a.m. Bandstand Committee
Mon. 10/4 4 p.m. Select Board Site Visit
Mon. 10/4 5 p.m. Mitchell Field Committee
Wed. 10/6 2:30 p.m. Conservation Commission Town Office
Wed. 10/6 3:30 p.m. Planning Board Staff Review Committee Town Office
Wed. 10/6 5 p.m. Planning Board Public Hearing/Workshop Town Office
Thur. 10/7 6 p.m. Select Board Meeting Town Office
Topsham
Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.
Mon. 10/4 7 p.m. Board of Appeals Russell Room
Thur. 10/7 6:30 p.m. Town Meeting Public Hearing Russell Room
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
