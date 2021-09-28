Constance (Connie) Dorothy Libby Hall, 82, died on Saturday, September 25, 2021, surrounded by her family. Connie was born in Limestone, Maine on February 15, 1939 to Ernest and Hazel Libby. She graduated from Pennell Institute in 1957. The same year, Connie married James (Jim) Hall, Sr. and began raising their family which was just the beginning of their 64 years of marriage. Throughout life Connie enjoyed church, community and family activities. Some of her favorites were square dancing, playing cards, dining out, and people watching. Once retired, Connie and Jim enjoyed traveling including cross country motor home trips, multiple visits to Las Vegas, Caribbean cruises and spending the cold winter months in Florida. Connie was always on the search for the best ice cream shop in every destination. Surviving are her husband, James. B. Hall, Sr., daughter, Susan Hall Verrill of Poland Spring, Michael Hall of Arizona and james (Jay) Hall of Pennsylvania, along with 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Connie is survived by her siblings, Lawrence Libby, Diane Tarr and Jean Webb. Connie was predeceased by her infant son, Larry, parents Ernest and Hazel Libby, siblings Patricia Barter and Donald Libby. Connie’s family wishes to express their sincere gratitude for the help, support and compassion received from the staff and community at Schooner Estates, Amedisys Home Health Care and Beacon Hospice Care. Visiting hours will be held at Wilson Funeral Home in Gray, Maine from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 30, 2021. A Funeral will be held at the same location on Friday, October 1, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Committal will be at the Family lot in Gray Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either the Gray Congregational Church,PO Box 155,Gray, Maine 04039 or theM.S. Society of Maine,74 Gray Road,Falmouth, ME 04105.

