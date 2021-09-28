WATERBORO – Marilyn A. Cragin, 78, of Scarborough, (formerly of Waterboro) got her wings and went to walk with the angels on Sept. 21, 2021, with family at her side.

She was born on Feb. 11, 1943 in Richmond, the daughter of Myrtle Florence (Hale) and Maynard Pinkham. Marilyn had a full 78 years to touch lives as a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and friend. She will be most remembered for her kind heart, patience, and unconditional love which she freely gave to everyone she encountered.

She was a 1961 graduate and lived most of her life in Southern Maine. She married the love of her life on February 20, 1962, Marilyn and Ernie were married for 33 years until his death in 1995.

She was best known for spending time with family and was a “mom” to many, whether serving as a “room” mom in school or being a “den” mom to cub scouts. Her unwavering role as a caring provider will be missed.

Her joys included spending time with friends, doing crafts, macrame, cake decorating, making cards, and reading.

She connected with her community by operating shops that mainly featured crafts made by her own hands and others, often called “Something Special”

Marilyn was predeceased by her husband Ernest Cragin, her loving friend and companion Norbert “Bert” Levine and son-in-law Stan Underwood.

Marilyn leaves behind six children, Jeffrey Cragin (Rebecca) of Limington, Karen Cragin (Diane) of New Hampshire, Kenneth Cragin (Carolyn) of South Carolina, Cindy Underwood of Montana, Randy Cragin of Vermont, and James Cragin (Brenda) of Vermont. She also leaves five grandchildren James, Michael, Allison, Stanley, and Ashlee.

She will be greatly missed by her sister Barbara “Jean” Archer of Delaware, who along with Marilyn previously lost their sister Patricia Hamm of South Carolina.

A graveside service will be held Saturday Oct. 2, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Pine Grove South Cemetery in North Waterboro. Masks are optional, but preferred.

Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral home 13 Portland Rd, Buxton are entrusted with her services.

