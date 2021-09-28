OGUNQUIT – Newell Stewart Perkins died peacefully on Sept. 25, 2021, at his home in Ogunquit. He was surrounded by his family who cared for him during his battle with cancer.

Born in York, Maine, he was the youngest son of Grover S. Perkins and Rena Winn Perkins and younger brother to Grover S. Perkins Jr. Newell grew up in Ogunquit working summers in the family hotel and restaurant business and then formed Perkins Real Estate in partnership with his mother in 1966, a business they operated for over 50 years. Newell attended the Ogunquit Village School, Wells High School, Bridgeton Academy and Florida State College.

Newell will be remembered as a true son of Maine of which he was very proud. His ancestry on both the Perkins and Winn sides of his family tree can be traced directly back to the 1600’s in Ogunquit/Wells. He and his sons are members of The Sons of the American Revolution.

He loved Ogunquit and the State of Maine and was proud of its history. He was happy to serve this community and gave of his time to help ensure Ogunquit retained the unique characteristics that made it a special place. He actively participated in local government as one of the Selectman and as a Planning Board Member, as well as serving on the Budget Committee, Historic Preservation Commission and the Chamber of Commerce. He also supported the community and its history through collaboration and support of the Wells and Ogunquit Historical Society and the Ogunquit Heritage Museum. He is the last of a generation that knew and remembered the true history of the Village.

Consistent with his love of Ogunquit, Newell was a lover of the arts. Through the years he enjoyed collecting paintings by local artists and supported the local art collaboratives.

Sports were always a part of his life. As a young man he taught skiing at Wildcat Mountain and Sugarloaf and for several years was on the United States National Demonstration Ski Team. He water-skied for Cypress Garden, Florida and operated a water ski school in Ogunquit over several summers. Most recently he enjoyed kayaking and paddle boarding in the Ogunquit River with his grandchildren.

His passion was sailing one of the five sail boats he and his wife owned over his life and as often as the business would allow. Newell and Nancy loved annually getting aboard their boat and sailing the Maine Coast for the entire month of August. It was a passion he passed on and shared with his sons and now his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of over 30 years, Nancy Hedlund Wells Perkins and her daughter Caroline B. Wells; his son Christian P. Perkins, his wife Elizabeth Merle and their children Katherine and Thomas of Charlestown, Mass.; and his son Jason S. Perkins, his wife Elizabeth and their daughter Jessica of New York, N.Y. To his grandchildren he will always be “Grandpa Maine”.

He is further survived by Grover S. Perkins’ son, Merlin G. Perkins and predeceased by Grover S. Perkins’ son, Marlowe S. Perkins and daughters, Muriel Eslinger and Marcelle Taft.

Newell lived his best life and will leave a void in the hearts of those who loved him. He was a true son of Maine.

Services will be private.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Newell’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043.

If desired, donations may be made in his memory to the Historical Society of Wells and Ogunquit – P.O. Box 801 Wells, Maine 04090.

