Paul C. Jeffery 1949 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Retired Police Sergeant Paul Carmen Jeffery, Jr. died peacefully after a long illness at Midcoast Hospital in Brunswick on Sept. 21, 2021. A resident of Topsham, he was born on Feb. 27, 1949 to Paul Carmen Jeffery, Sr. and Patricia (McLaughlin) Jeffery in Middletown, Ohio. Paul came to the Brunswick area with the US Navy, stationed at BNAS attached to the S.E.R.E. School. On May 30, 1970 he married Lucille Fortin of Brunswick. He became a part-time police officer at the Brunswick Police Department in 1972 while working at BIW as a crane operator. In October of 1973 he became a full time officer until May 1987 when he joined the Topsham Police Department. He advanced to Corporal in 1988 and then Sergeant in 1990. In 2002 he received the Maine Chief of Police Community Service Award. He ended his police career in 2006, spending his last two years with the Richmond police department. He worked as a security guard at BIW from 2006 thru 2017 when he retired. Mr. Jeffery was a communicant of St John the Baptist Church in Brunswick where he was a past Financial Committee member and volunteer security officer for the annual bazaar. He was very active in the community serving as a committee member on the Merrymeeting Bay Triad committee; the Memorial Day committee; and Elder Abuse Task Force. He was a past board member of the BNAS Museum, a 4th degree Knight of Columbus, and a member of American Legion Post 20. While at the Brunswick Police Department he was the coordinator for community policing, he started a police cadet program and was the Advisor Field Training Officer and Emergency Vehicle Operation Instructor. He is survived by a son, Toby J Martin of Auburn, a daughter, Tara Kaiser of Brunswick; four granddaughters, Chelsey E. Kaiser of Bowdoin, Caitlin Kaiser of Westrook, Kailey Martin of Lisbon and Megan Hreben-Martin of Dexter; great-granddaughter Jayla Rose Martin of Lisbon; a sister, Pam Hafer (Don) of Franklin, Ohio, a brother, Billy Jeffery of Lancaster, Ohio, a very special friend, Revered Robert L Lupo of Dover-Foxcroft; sisters-in-law Monique Potee (Ed Mushlit) of Topsham and Pauline Gallagher (John) of Brunswick; as well as several nephews and nieces. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St John the Baptist Church in Brunswick on Wednesday Sept. 29, 2021 at 12 p.m. followed by committal prayers with military honors provided by the American Legion at the St John the Baptist Cemetery in Brunswick. Condolences and fond memories may be shared at http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com Arrangements are under the care of Stetson’s Funeral Home & Cremation Care 12 Federal St. Brunswick, 725-4341. His widow asked that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the: Midcoast Humane Society in Brunswick

