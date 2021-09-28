Rae Orline Lawrence 1933 – 2021 LISBON FALLS – Rae Orline Lawrence has left for her next adventure on the highway to Heaven surrounded by her loving family on Sept. 24, 2021. She was born July 26, 1933 in Auburn, daughter of the late William Jackson and Helen Alberta Rand Sherratt of Lisbon. A 1952 graduate of Lisbon High she was active in cheerleading, band and sports. There she met the love of her life Arthur Noyes Lawrence, Jr., who she married on her birthday in 1952. They recently celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary. For many years she and her husband Noyes owned and operated Roberts Pharmacy, Inc. In Lisbon Falls, a family business started by Noyes’s Grandfather, George C. Roberts in 1888. The pharmacy celebrated over 100 years in business where Rae was instrumental in the management and expansion of the business. Later in life, she served as “lunch lady” at the Lisbon High School cafeteria, a position she thoroughly enjoyed. Rae was an avid sports enthusiast and sponsored many sporting activities. Her pride and joy were the famed Roberts 88ers Baseball team and the Jr. 88ers Little League. She and her husband also sponsored student athletes to summer Basketball Camp. She would rarely miss any of her children or grandchildren’s sporting events and could be seen on the sidelines with her best friend Sylvia Doughty cheering on the Lisbon Greyhound’s football team. Rae was a NASCAR fan and attended the Daytona 500 race multiple times. She also sponsored racecar driver, the late Albert Hammond in the Roberts Pharmacy car #13, and her sons Dean and Dale racing at Oxford Plains Speedway. She attended her son Dale’s last “figure eight” race of the season a few weeks ago. Rae was active in her community and a member of the Lisbon Jaycee Wives, Lisbon Chamber of Commerce, Lisbon Historical Society and school planning committee. For 15 years, Rae along with her husband Noyes and friend Dick LaRoche, organized the huge Moxie Day Festival parades. She and her daughter Tonia founded the first annual Miss Moxie Pageant. In honor of Rae and Noyes’ dedication to Moxie Days, the Chamber of Commerce decreed them King and Queen of the 20th annual Moxie Day Festival where they served as Grand Marshals. She and Noyes enhanced the community by developing a subdivision of lovely homes called Sunset Avenue in Lisbon Falls. Staying in touch with family and friends was important to her. Her home was always a welcoming place for a good meal and fun time. She hosted many parties, large and small. Thanksgiving was Rae’s favorite holiday and for 60 years she prepared Thanksgiving dinner for 50 or more friends and family. The gathering would often turn into a three-day event with lots of laughs, good food and storytelling. Each Christmas, she and Noyes would present the highly coveted Farkel Family award to the family member who did the most embarrassing blunder of the year. In her spare time she loved to travel with her husband visiting all 50 states and much of Canada. They enjoyed traveling to Alaska to visit their daughter Tonia and son-in-law, Ed. When her children were young, she instilled a love of country and an understanding of American History, visiting the military academies and Civil War battlefields. She loved being with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and made cookies and whoopie pies for them when they visited. Rae was known for knitting over 300 signature Christmas stockings for family and friends when a new child arrived into the world. She also knitted beautiful keepsake blankets for all of her grandchildren. Rae loved her neighbors, town, state, country, New England Patriots, and Tom Brady. She will be remembered for her humor and outlook on life along with her daily 4 p.m. gin and tonic. Her favorite saying was “this too will pass”. Rae was a member of the Church of New Jerusalem in Bath, serving as Treasurer for many years. She was predeceased by her parents, stepfather James Sherratt, stepmother Doris Jackson; infant daughters Linda Faith and Nancy Marie, and infant son William James. She is survived by her husband Noyes Lawrence; daughter Tonia Gilkey and spouse Ed, daughter Rhonda Lawrence, son Dean Lawrence and wife Sharon, son Dale Lawrence, son Roy Hebert, Jr., son-in-law Don Rice, daughter-in-law Crystal Lawrence; sister-in-law Shirley Lawrence, brother-in-law Phil Lawrence and wife Nana; grandchildren, Nathan and Jenn Motyl, Joshua Ham, Jared and Jamie Rice, Pressley Lawrence, Shelby Lawrence, Brooke Lawrence, Courtney Lawrence, Torin and Kirstin Gilkey, Ryan, Christine, RJ Hebert and partners; 14 great-grandchildren; her cousins who were like brothers and sister, Gard Rand and wife Mary, Richard Breton and wife Candace, and Shannon Weitz and husband Wayne; and many dear friends she called family. Condolences may be left at the Brackett Funeral Home website http://www.brackettfh.com. A gravesite service will be held at 1p.m., Sunday, Oct. 17 at the Lisbon Cemetery, Ferry Road, Lisbon. An open house Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday Oct. 17 from 3 – 6 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, Town Hall Meetinghouse, 5 Park Street, Freeport. If you have access to her signature Christmas stockings, please bring as many as you can for a memorable photo tribute to Rae. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com. A special thank you is extended to the Androscoggin Home Health Hospice Care and the selfless round-the-clock care of her family. In Rae’s memory, donations may be sent to: The Lisbon Athletic Booster Club 2 Sugg Dr. Lisbon Falls, ME 04252

Guest Book