Richard “Rich” William Schnitzel 1958 – 2021 TOPSHAM – Richard “Rich” William Schnitzel, 63, of Topsham passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones on Sept. 21, 2021. Rich was the epitome of a renaissance man and a loving friend to so many. Born on April 21, 1958 in Long Island, N.Y., he grew up in Newtown, Conn. He made his way to Midcoast, Maine, where he continued to be a successful business owner as a professional carpenter. Throughout his career and his life, he made many friends who always admired him for the wonderful man he was. In 2012 he fell in love and married in 2019. Rich will be deeply missed by his wife, June (Thomas) Schnitzel; father and late mother, Bill and Ada Schnitzel; son, Rich and his wife Sara Schnitzel, son, Kenneth Schnitzel and his partner Justine Chabot; sister, Linda-Ann and spouse Dennis Rose, sister, Jane and spouse David Watrous, brother John and spouse Susan Schnitzel; as well as several loving nieces and nephews. He will also be deeply missed by his loving family by marriage, Tyler and Alison Montgomery, Reed and Michelle Montgomery, Paige and Ryan O’Donnell; and grandchildren Frank, Owen, and Eva Montgomery. There will be a visitation service on Friday, Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Brackett Funeral Home, in Brunswick. Proceeded by a graveside burial service at 1:30 p.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery, Bath. The family kindly asks that in lieu of flowers, donations are made in Rich’s name to the Maine Blue Collar Scholarship Foundation P.O. Box 606 Gorham, ME 04038

