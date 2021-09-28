A Windham man is facing multiple charges including driving to endanger after allegedly causing separate vehicle crashes in Brunswick and Bath during a road rage incident Tuesday morning.
At approximately 6 a.m., Bath Police and Fire Departments, along with the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a motor vehicle crash on Route 1 near the Sagadahoc Bridge and the Vine Street off-ramp.
According to Bath Police Chief Andrew Booth, Jeffrey Leidemann, 58, of Windham, lost control of his GMC pickup due to excessive speeding coming off the viaduct and struck a Subaru Outback, driven by a 43-year-old Woolwich woman.
The woman was transported to Midcoast Hospital with minor injuries.
Leidemann was also allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash in Brunswick prior to the incident in Bath. He was not injured in the crash, according to police.
The crash caused moderate traffic delays Tuesday morning.
Leidemann was arrested for driving to endanger and reckless conduct, both misdemeanor charges. He later made bail on personal recognizance and was released from police custody. Leidemann is scheduled to appear at West Bath Unified Criminal Court on Nov. 16.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
