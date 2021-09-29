NEW YORK — Fresh off his turn as James Bond, Daniel Craig has his next project lined up and it’s also got plenty of blood being spilled.
Craig will return to Broadway in 2022 as Macbeth in a revival of Williams Shakespeare’s tragedy, with Ruth Negga making her Broadway debut playing Lady Macbeth.
“Macbeth” will play the Lyceum Theatre starting March 29, 2022, with an opening set for April 28. Tony Award-winner Sam Gold will direct. Barbara Broccoli, who produces the James Bond films with her brother, is a producer of “Macbeth.”
Craig was last on Broadway in a 2013 revival of Harold Pinter’s “Betrayal” opposite his wife, Rachel Weisz, and directed by Mike Nichols. Craig also starred opposite Hugh Jackman in 2009’s “A Steady Rain.” Gold directed Craig in a 2016 off-Broadway production of “Othello” alongside David Oyelowo.
Negga, whose film credits include “Loving” and “World War Z,” started her career in the theater, and in 2020, made her New York City theatrical debut in the titular role of “Hamlet.”
It will mark the second high-profile “Macbeth” after Joel Coen’s Shakespeare adaptation “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand. That film will be released in theaters Dec. 25 and on Apple TV+ on Jan. 14.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Southern Forecaster
Scarborough grad makes directorial debut, finds success in LA
-
Business
Maine Legislature threatens legal action over federal lobstering restrictions
-
Business
Powell defends Fed policies, but says inflation may persist
-
Nation & World
U.S. to resume enforcement of unlawful bird deaths by industry
-
Local & State
Legislature adopts voter redistricting plan for Maine
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.