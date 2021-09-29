Evelyn Louise (Ham) Phair 1914 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Evelyn Louise (Ham) Phair, 107, died Sept. 27, 2021, at her home. She was born July 21, 1914 in Fairfield, Maine, the daughter of William Cilley Ham and Alta Sawyer Ham. She attended Fairfield schools and graduated from Lawrence High School in 1931. Born into a musical family, as a teen and a young adult, she often sang with her sister on a local radio program and played drums in the Ham Family Orchestra. She also was an assistant teacher in the Eloise Anderson School of Dance. In 1934 she married Kenneth Phair in Waterville, and they made their home in Oakland. In 1935 they had a daughter Colleen before moving to Brunswick in 1941. When her husband established his welding and wrought iron railing business at the end of WWII, she assumed the responsibility of bookkeeper until their retirement. Evelyn was also energized by a good challenge and led a full active life. She pursued many hobbies such as crocheting, knitting and puzzles. She also enjoyed gardening, bird watching and travelling. In 1956 she became a member of the Berean Baptist Church and was active for many years in the choir, various singing groups and Woman’s Missionary Fellowship. She was predeceased by her husband Kenneth in 1993, her brother William Everett Ham in 2004, her sister Doris George in 2007, her daughter Colleen in 2008, her son-in-law Jack Hagen in 2014, and a niece Marlene Harris in 2021. She is survived by three grandchildren, Ellen (Dennis) Gunter of Crestview, FL, David (Linda) Hagen of Duluth, Minn., Philip Hagen of Superior, Wis. She also leaves six great grandchildren, Shaun and Bonnie Gunter, Samuel Hagen, Stephanie Hagen, Allison Hernadez and Jacob Lockwood, four great great grandchildren with two more on the way, and a nephew Wayne Ham (Peggy) of Winslow and a cousin Selma Pulcifur of Oakland. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal Street, Brunswick. Interment will be in Maplewood Cemetery, Fairfield. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com. . In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Mission Fund Berean Baptist Church 15 Cumberland St. Brunswick, ME 04011

