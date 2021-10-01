A ribbon-cutting was one of the highlights at the grand opening of the new greenhouse at Gray-New Gloucester High School Sept. 24. Shown from left at the ceremony (top photo) are Laura Fralich, Rick Licht, Gail Burke-Myshrall, Connie Justice, Janet Clemons and Pete Reaman. Visitors also enjoyed making cider and painting plant pots during the event to celebrate the addition to the high school campus. The greenhouse program will serve as an outdoor classroom and learning lab for students.

