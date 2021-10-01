AUGUSTA — The administration of Maine’s governor on Friday submitted an application to the federal government to lease about 15 square miles for a floating offshore wind research area.
Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat, has touted the project as the nation’s first such site in federal waters and a chance to chart a new course for renewable energy.
Maine wants to deploy a dozen or so wind turbines on floating hulls designed by the University of Maine.
The research site would be located almost 30 miles offshore. The Governor’s Energy Office submitted its application to the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management.
The project “will help establish the best way for our state to embrace the vast economic and environmental benefits of offshore wind,” Mills said.
Members of the state’s fishing industry have pushed back at plans for offshore wind off Maine. In response, Mills signed off on a prohibition of offshore wind projects in state waters in July.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Kennebunkport’s ‘Renaissance man’ honored at age 105
-
Uncategorized
Logan Ryan still has ball from Brady’s last pass as a Patriot
-
Food
After brief reopening, Portland Greek restaurant Emilitsa closes for good
-
Business
Venezuela introduces new currency with six fewer zeros
-
Politics
Dunlap leaving auditor’s post after failing certification exams
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.