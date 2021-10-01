PHIPPSBURG – Caroline Elizabeth Osmond, 67, of William Lane died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at her residence after a long, hard fought battle with leukemia. She was born in Bath on Dec. 8, 1953, a daughter of Clifton Henry and Virginia Julia (Stover) Given.

She attended school in Woolwich and Bath where she graduated from Morse High School in the class of 1971. On Nov. 29, 1975, she married Gene L. Osmond.

She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Bath.

She enjoyed reading, helping others, knitting, crocheting, cooking and her cockatiel named Cinnamon. She also enjoyed going to Florida every year for the winter with her husband; they made many good friends throughout the years of their travels.

Caroline is survived by her husband, Gene L. Osmond of Phippsburg; two daughters, Eileen L. Slauenwhite and her husband Jeffrey of Litchfield and Elicia L. Osmond and her boyfriend Jimmy Byron of Brunswick, one stepdaughter, Bobbi-Jo Gowell and her husband Rick of Litchfield; two brothers, Clifton Given of Woolwich and Carl Given of Woolwich, two sisters, Carrie Safford of Farmingdale and her beloved sister and closest of friends Cindy Rogers and her husband David of Wiscasset; nine grandchildren, Patrick Osmond, Kyle Hammond, Marina Scott, Tyson Scott, Cooper Scott, Brandon Osmond, Jade Osmond, Matt Martin and Zakkary McKinney; several great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by one stepson, Eugene Osmond Jr. in May 2021; one brother, Chandler Given; and one grandson, Dylan Osmond.

There will be no services as per Caroline’s request. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.

