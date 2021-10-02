Come November, to support cleaner, more-accessible hydropower, Maine voters need to vote “no” on Question 1. It is not hard to do.
Loretta Mackinnon
Yarmouth
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Low-income countries deprived of COVID vaccine
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Focus on achievement gap will help students
-
Editorials
Another View: Trump’s tariffs have become Biden’s tariffs
-
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: It’s time to close Long Creek, end youth incarceration
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Support hydropower – vote ‘no’ on 1
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.