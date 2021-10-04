High Touch High Tech of Maine is bringing their five-part series, “Planimal Party,” to the Patten Free Library of Bath in October and November. This series, aimed at elementary school-age children, will explore a variety of life, from plants and octopuses to cacti and tiny ocean organisms.

High Touch High Tech produces STEM programs to help introduce children to science and nature.

Pre-registration is required. For registration, a schedule and a description of programs, visit patten.lib.me.us.

