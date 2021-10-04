High Touch High Tech of Maine is bringing their five-part series, “Planimal Party,” to the Patten Free Library of Bath in October and November. This series, aimed at elementary school-age children, will explore a variety of life, from plants and octopuses to cacti and tiny ocean organisms.
High Touch High Tech produces STEM programs to help introduce children to science and nature.
Pre-registration is required. For registration, a schedule and a description of programs, visit patten.lib.me.us.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Letter: Butler right choice for RSU 14 school board
-
The Forecaster
Letter: Kelleher would look out for elderly, students in Scarborough
-
The Forecaster
Letter: Police take notice: Dangerous doughnut drive-thru
-
The Forecaster
Letter: Cumberland family thanks bicentennial volunteers
-
Local & State
Hospitalizations from COVID-19 dip below 200 for the first time in nearly 3 weeks