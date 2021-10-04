Patty Larkin

8 p.m. Saturday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com

Singer-songwriter Patty Larkin released her debut album in 1985, and a dozen have followed. She’s not only a wonderful vocalist and keenly talented wordsmith but also a phenomenal guitarist. Standout songs include “Who Holds Your Hand,” “Good Thing” and “Tango,” among dozens of others.

Lady Lamb

7:30 p.m. Saturday. Chocolate Church Arts Center, 504 Washington St., Bath, $30 in advance, $35 day of show. chocolatechurcharts.org

Indie singer-songwriter Aly Spaltro, who performs under the name Lady Lamb, will be taking the stage at Chocolate Church accompanied by a string quartet. Spaltro got her start making music after hours in a Brunswick video store and moved to Brooklyn, New York, in 2010 where her career took off. Four albums have followed, including 2019’s stellar “Even in the Tremor.” Spaltro moved back home to Maine last year and is working on her next album.

Scott Bradlee’s Post Modern Jukebox

8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $30 to $55. statetheatreportland.com

This show was supposed to happen in March of last year, but we all know what happened then. Thankfully, the time has come to spend the evening hearing jazzy, golden-age versions of modern pop hits performed by Scott Bradlee’s Post Modern Jukebox. Their latest single is a take on No Doubt’s “Don’t Speak,” and they also put their signature on Radiohead’s “Creep” and The White Stripes’ “Seven Nation Army.” Among their most fabulous interpretations is of “I’ll Be There For You” by the Rembrandts, which is the iconic theme song to the TV show “Friends.”

