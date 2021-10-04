JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars Coach Urban Meyer apologized to his family, his team and owner Shad Khan for actions he called “just stupid.”

A video surfaced Saturday night showing a woman dancing close to Meyer’s lap, a clip that quickly went viral and made headlines across the country. Another video appears to show Meyer touching the woman’s behind.

Meyer called a team meeting Monday and vowed to “own it,” the motto he uses daily and has plastered all around the Jaguars facility.

“I just apologized to the team and staff for being a distraction,” Meyer told reporters afterward. “Just stupid and so I explained everything that happened and owned it. Just stupid. Should not have put myself in that kind of position.”

Meyer didn’t fly back with his winless team following Jacksonville’s 24-21 loss at Cincinnati on Thursday night. The three-time collegiate national championship-winning coach remained in his home state of Ohio to see family members and went to dinner Friday at his restaurant/bar in Columbus, Urban Meyer’s Pint House.

WASHINGTON: The Washington Football Team has placed head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion on administrative leave for what a team statement called an “ongoing criminal investigation” unrelated to the club.

Federal law enforcement officials, including agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, served a search warrant at Washington’s practice facility, two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. Another search warrant was served at a local home, according to one of the people, each of whom spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because the investigation is ongoing.

Vermillion, who is also the team’s director of sports medicine, is in his second season working under coach Ron Rivera in Washington after 18 seasons with the Carolina Panthers.

RAVENS: After unleashing what would be the longest completion of his career, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson took a seat Sunday.

Before seeing wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown run under a 49-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter of Sunday’s win over the Broncos, Jackson turned to an official in disbelief. Broncos defensive tackle Mike Purcell had knocked him to the grass at Denver’s Empower Field at Mile High, striking him in the lower back just after Jackson had released the pass. There was no flag.

When he heard Ravens fans cheering, “I wasn’t mad about the late hit anymore,” Jackson recalled Sunday. He pumped his fist and turned back to Purcell. “I kept my mouth closed,” he said.

A day later, though, Jackson was happy to see others speaking up for him. On Monday morning, he retweeted a post that said Jackson should start complaining to officials about late hits. He added: “Everybody seen that,” and included an angry-faced emoji.

Jackson retweeted two other messages not long after. The first said NFL officials should “protect Lamar the same way they protect the rest of these QB’s in the league.” The second said that there “has to be some sort of complaint or report that needs to be brought to the NFL’s attention.”

Coach John Harbaugh said Monday that he plans to speak with NFL officials about late hits in Sunday’s game, as he does every week with debatable officiating decisions. “There were a couple of them in there that we’ll ask about,” he said.

TELEVISION: A game hyped as the biggest in NFL regular-season history nearly had the ratings to match.

NBC announced that Tom Brady’s return Sunday night to Gillette Stadium in the Bucs-Patriots clash attracted approximately 28.5 million viewers, making it the most-watched Sunday Night Football game since 2012 and second most-watched game since SNF’s debut in 2006.

The 2012 Cowboys-Washington game in Week 17, which determined the NFC East title, drew 30.3 million viewers.

