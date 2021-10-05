ST. MARY’S REGIONAL HOSPITAL

Bentley Michael Withee, born Sept. 20 to Noah Withee and Desirea Johnson of Turner. Grandparents are Robin and Alan Withee of Turner and Stephanie and Brad Johnson of Lewiston. Great-grandparent is Ralph Johnson, Jr., of Standish.

NORTHERN LIGHT MERCY HOSPITAL (Fore River)

Kalani Ana Rosa Nova Paula-Hernandez Lovett, born Sept. 8 to Xiomara Paula-Hernandez and Jeff Lovett of Portland. Grandparents are Georgia Paula-Hernandez and Victor Paula-Hernandez of Falmouth and Carrie Lovett of Millen, Ga.

MID COAST HOSPITAL

Rhys Paul Sawyer, born Sept. 20 to Sophie Louise Sawyer and Michael Joseph McGlinchey of Brunswick. Grandparents are Dana Sawyer of Blue Hill and Megan Parker, Laurie McGlinchey and Frank Sabasteanski, all of Brunswick. Great-grandparent is Joanne Rathbun of Fort Myers, Fla.

Colin Patrick Bennett, born Sept. 23 to Brian Richard and Jamie Lee (Gotlibson) Bennett of Bath. Grandparents are Tracy Eck of Lisbon Falls, David Gotlibson of Phippsburg, Tony Bennett of West Bath and Carrie Hayes of Bath.

