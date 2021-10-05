BRUNSWICK — The Brunswick boys soccer team enjoyed a strong start to the season, but it knew a large test loomed Tuesday when it welcomed Class A power Lewiston to town.

And after a 1-1 draw, the Dragons firmly established themselves as a contender in Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class A.

“Today meant a lot, we knew we had to play our best game of the season,” said Brunswick junior midfielder Luke Patterson, whose team moved to 7-1-1. “We wanted to show ourselves how good we can play against one of the top teams.”

Patterson scored a little more than 10 minutes into the first half to erase a 1-0 deficit, the and teams battled back and forth before setting for the draw.

Lewiston moved to 8-0-1.

“We did what we set out to do today (Tuesday),” said Brunswick (7-1-1) head coach Mark Roma. “I liked the way we played. We told ourselves we were going to play how we want and then we’d look at the scoreboard after, which is exactly what we did.”

Added Lewiston coach Dan Gish: “One game isn’t going to bring us down,” said Gish. “Now we know what we can’t get away with when facing a great team like Brunswick.”

Khalid Hersi opened the scoring just over 10 minutes into the game to give the Blue Devils a 1-0 lead. However, Patterson scored the equalizer 12 seconds later on a pass from Ian Clendening.

Behind great defrnsive play from Tommy Labbe and brilliant goalkeeping by Brady LaForge and AJ Wolverton, the Dragons were able to fend off a potent Lewiston squad.

It was also a chippy affair Tuesday, as Lewiston was handed three yellow cards — one to Efraim Kindu, one to Igor Domingues, and one to head coach Gish. Both coaches were happy with how their teams kept their composure.

“That was big for us, we didn’t get involved in anything that could’ve cost us,” said Roma.

Added Gish: “I’m happy they kept their emotions in check despite a tough game.”

It was the first game Lewiston failed to win a game this season, which Gish said would be a “learning experience” for the team.

“I’m proud of them, there’s a lot of things we can take away and learn from today (Tuesday),” said Gish. “We came out flat in the first half, and that ultimately cost us in the end.”

After dropping their first game of the season on Saturday (a 2-0 loss at Camden Hills), the Dragons played with an edgeTuesday.

“We felt as though we had left a lot on the field,” said Patterson of the Camden Hills game. “We didn’t want to have that same feeling today. We don’t, and now we have a lot of momentum on our side, too.”

The hard-fought draw didn’t come without a cost for the Dragons, who lost two key players to injury. Starting goalie LaForge exited with an apparent head injury after a big collision with Domingues. Then Clendening left after the game after taking a knee to the thigh.

“Hopefully, we can get those guys back sooner rather than later,” said Roma.

LaForge exited with around 30 minutes to go in the second half with eight saves and one goal allowed. Wolverton, who was stout in relief, made seven saves.

The Dragons were also without standout scorer David Nzuzi, who was on the sideline with a brace on his knee.

“We’ll see about David but we’re not counting on him anytime soon,” Roma said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: