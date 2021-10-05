SATURDAY

A take-out corned beef supper, with all the veggies, 5 to 6:30 p.m. North Sebago United Methodist Church, 820 Sebago Road, North Sebago. $14. Contact: Roby Dyer at 787-2661.

Curbside baked bean supper, including one pint of beans, one pint of American chop suey, two red hot dogs, 1/2 pint of coleslaw, a slice of Italian bread and frosted cake for dessert. 4 to 5 p.m. Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. $10 payable at time of pickup. Advance orders needed by calling church office from to a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday at 854-9157 or email [email protected] Include you name, phone number and number of meals you’re ordering.

