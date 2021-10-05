JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan publicly reprimanded Urban Meyer on Tuesday for the coach’s “inexcusable” behavior at an Ohio bar over the weekend.

Khan released a statement condemning Meyer’s actions, which were captured on video and released on social media. One shows a young woman dancing close to Meyer’s lap as he sits on a bar stool, a clip that quickly went viral. A second, more damning video appears to show Meyer touching the woman’s behind.

“I have addressed this matter with Urban. Specifics of our conversation will be held in confidence. What I will say is his conduct last weekend was inexcusable,” Khan said. “I appreciate Urban’s remorse, which I believe is sincere. Now, he must regain our trust and respect. That will require a personal commitment from Urban to everyone who supports, represents or plays for our team. I am confident he will deliver.”

Meyer apologized Monday to his family, team and Khan. He called a team meeting and vowed to “own it,” the motto he uses daily and has plastered all around the Jaguars facility.

“Just stupid,” Meyer said. “Should not have put myself in that kind of position.”

Meyer didn’t fly back with his winless team following Jacksonville’s 24-21 loss at Cincinnati on Thursday night, a highly unusual move for any coach. Instead, he remained in his home state of Ohio to see family members and went to dinner Friday at his restaurant/bar in Columbus, Urban Meyer’s Pint House.

“There was a big group next to our restaurant and they wanted me to come over and take pictures, and I did,” Meyer said. “They were trying to pull me out on the dance floor, screwing around, and I should have left.”

The first video shows a young blond woman dancing between the 57-year-old Meyer’s legs as he was sitting on a bar stool. The second, taken from a different angle, shows Meyer’s right hand on or near her bottom.

The Jaguars (0-4) have lost 19 consecutive games, seven shy of tying the NFL record set by Tampa Bay in 1977. Meyer insists they have shown dramatic improvements since Week 1.

CHIEFS: The Kansas City Chiefs are adding Josh Gordon to their 53-man roster and the wide receiver, who was just reinstated by the NFL last week, is expected to play in Sunday night’s AFC title game rematch against the Buffalo Bills.

The Chiefs signed Gordon, who had finished his sixth suspension for violations of NFL policies, to the practice squad last week with the assumption that he would join the active roster when he learned enough of the playbook. The Chiefs have a robust offensive playbook and it can take an entire season to learn, but Gordon wouldn’t need to know all of it. He would only need to understand a designated package of plays to be able to contribute.

“It’s really more of a comfort thing with the offense,” Chiefs Coach Andy Reid said. “I don’t want to put him in a bad situation out there.”

Gordon gives the Chiefs an element they’ve been lacking in their dynamic offense: a big, athletic wide receiver who not only provides a downfield option but help in the red zone. He led the league with 1,646 yards receiving in 2013, when he was an All-Pro with Cleveland, and he showed flashes of the same ability during brief stops in New England and Seattle. The question is whether the 30-year-old Gordon can avoid the drug issues that have derailed his career.

DOLPHINS-BEARS TRADE: The Miami Dolphins traded wide receiver and returner Jakeem Grant to the Chicago Bears on Tuesday, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

Grant is going to the Bears in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2023 draft, according to the person, who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been announced. Grant had primarily been a returner for the Dolphins this season, with only two catches for minus-7 yards in the season’s first four games.

He returned eight punts for 59 yards and two kickoffs for 46 yards so far this season. But in Sunday’s loss to Indianapolis, he muffed a punt for a turnover deep in Miami territory and the Colts turned that extended possession into a field goal for a 17-3 lead. Indianapolis went on to win 27-17.

JETS: Safety Marcus Maye has been charged with drunken driving after a car crash in Florida in February.

Broward County court records show the 28-year-old Maye was charged with three misdemeanors – driving under the influence, DUI/damage to property, and leaving the scene of an accident – on Feb. 22 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. A Zoom hearing is scheduled for Oct. 20 in the case.

