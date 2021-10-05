BRIDGTON – Betty L. Crook Horton went to be with the Lord on Oct. 2, 2021. She was born Feb. 17, 1943 to William Crook Sr. and Althea Smith Crook in Bridgton and grew up on the family farm surrounded by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She graduated Bridgton High School in 1961. A graveside service will be held on Saturday Oct. 9, 2021 at 3 p.m. at the family cemetery on 67 Middle Ridge Road, Bridgton.

Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Service For more information, please visit http://www.chandlerfunerals.com

