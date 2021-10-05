HALLOWELL- Henry Lindon Laskey, 94, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Oct. 1, 2021. He passed away peacefully at home after a long illness. He was born Nov. 14, 1926, in the village of Great Works in Old Town, Maine, the second son of Samuel H. and Grace (Wickett) Laskey.Henry grew up in Old Town, attended local schools, and graduated with highest honors from Old Town High School on June 12, 1945, as valedictorian of his class. Henry was drafted into the United States Army and entered basic training on June 19, 1945 at Fort McClellen, AL. He began service in a rifle company and was later transferred to a heavy weapons company. The war ended in August 1945, and Henry was shipped to Italy in November 1945. He spent a year there, serving in the army of occupation in the 88th Infantry Division. Henry became a dental technician working in a field hospital. He returned home for Christmas in 1946 and was honorably discharged from the army on Feb. 7, 1947.Henry enrolled at the University of Maine in Orono, in September 1947, where he studied Mechanical Engineering. He became a member of Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society in October 1950, and graduated in May 1951 with highest distinction, receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering.After graduation from college, Henry was employed in the engineering department of Ingersoll-Rand Company in Painted Post, N.Y. While working and living there, he met Doris Wolverton through a co-worker, the late Alvin “Schoonie” Schoonover, who was Doris’ first cousin. Henry and Doris were married on August 14, 1954 at North Baptist Church in Corning, N.Y. They moved to Old Town in April 1955, and together they raised four sons.While in Old Town, Henry first worked at Eastern Fine Paper Company in Brewer, and then became an instructor in the Mechanical Engineering Dept. at the University of Maine in 1958. He also earned his Master of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering during that time. In 1963, Henry was employed by the Oxford Paper Company in Rumford, ME, and the family relocated to the western Maine area for the next 12 years. In 1975, the family relocated again to the greater Portland, ME area, where Henry was employed as a Senior Process Engineer in the Pulp and Paper group at the E. C. Jordan Company. In 1987, he was employed by Simons Eastern Company for several years, and then retired in July 1990. Henry’s career in engineering was centered around the Pulp and Paper industry, and his projects took him to many paper mills throughout Maine and the nation.Always central to Henry’s life was his faith in Jesus Christ. He and his family were members of several churches over the years, including United Baptist Church in Old Town; First Baptist Church in Mexico; Faith Baptist Church in North Yarmouth; First Baptist Church in Portland; and Hope Baptist Church in Manchester. Henry loved his church families like his own, and gave generously of his time and resources to each of them.During his long retirement, Henry enjoyed his hobby of family genealogy, and wrote and published several books on the Laskey, Wickett, and Wolverton families. In September 2015, Henry’s beloved wife Doris passed away after 61 years of marriage. He then moved to Granite Hill Estates in Hallowell, where he made many great friends. In June 2019, Henry had the honor of travelling to Washington, D.C., with Honor Flight Maine with his son David. He considered it to be one of the great experiences of his lifetime.Henry was predeceased by his wife, Doris and his parents; a brother, Samuel H. Laskey, Jr., who died in childhood; a sister, Mae Goodin; a sister, Sandra Drennen; and a brother, Thomas Laskey. He is survived by son Samuel and Polly Laskey and grandsons Michael and Matthew; son David and Laurie Laskey and grandson Andrew; son Timothy Laskey and Laurie Benjamin and granddaughters Elisabeth and Natasha, and grandson Joseph; and son Mark and Susan Laskey and grandson Zachary. Henry is also survived by a sister Sylvia Weatherbee, a sister Shirley and Steve Folsom, a brother Harold and Donna Laskey, a brother Douglas and Iris Laskey, and many nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren.The family wishes to express their profound gratitude to the following organizations for their wonderful friendship, help and care for Henry over the past several years: VA Medical Center at Togus, Maine General Home Care and Hospice, Peg Soucy and her group of caregivers, the Hope Baptist Church family, and the staff and residents of Granite Hill Estates. The family also wishes to thank these individuals for going above and beyond for Henry: Richard Knight, George Fargo, and Paul Roy, all of Granite Hill Estates. We will be forever grateful.Henry’s visiting hours will be in the Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin St. Winthrop on Friday, October 8, 2021 from 4-6 PM. His Funeral Service will be in Hope Baptist Church, 726 Western Ave Manchester, Maine on Saturday October 9, 2021 at 11:00 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited.Arrangements are in the care of the Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin St. Winthrop, Maine where condolences to the family may be shared on the obituary page of the website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.﻿In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Henry’s honor to the following organizations: Hope Baptist Church in Manchester; Maine Cancer Society; andHonor Flight Maine.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous